The accused, identified as Imran Kamaluddin Ansari, had allegedly brought the cannabis for selling it to customers, an official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: 287 kg ganja seized from Bandra chawl; man held x 00:00

Police seized 286.68 kg ganja valued at Rs 71.68 lakh after raiding a tenement in the Bandra area of Mumbai and arrested a 36-year-old man, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as Imran Kamaluddin Ansari, had allegedly brought the cannabis for selling it to customers, an official said, reported PTI.

The seizure was made from a chawl (tenement) situated on K C Road in Bandra (west), reported PTI.

A case was registered at Bandra police station. The crime branch is investigating the case, the official said.

Rs 6.5 lakh ganja seized from tempo in Thane

Police have seized ganja valued at Rs 6.52 lakh from a tempo lying abandoned in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Some police personnel spotted the unattended vehicle on Retibunder-Shilphata Road here on March 15.

During inspection, they found a large quantity of ganja, valued at Rs 6.52 lakh, inside the tempo. The contraband was being illegally transported, an official from Mumbra police station said, reported PTI.

The vehicle was also seized.

Authorities have intensified efforts to trace the tempo's owner and driver and crack down on the drug network operating in the region, the police said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

Navi Mumbai Police destroys seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore

In February, the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra said that it destroyed seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore.

The destruction of drugs took place at Waste Management Ltd in Taloja MIDC, with senior officials present to oversee the process, an official said.

The action followed the police's efforts over the past year. In 2023-2024, the Navi Mumbai police registered 1,143 narcotics-related cases and arrested 1,743 people involved in drug-related activities.

These arrests resulted in the seizure of drugs worth Rs 56 crore, said an official.

Among those arrested were 111 African nationals and 224 Bangladeshi citizens, with drugs worth Rs 38 crore recovered from them, an official statement said.

The drugs destruction process was attended by prominent leaders including Ganesh Naik, Minister of Forests, Maharashtra; Prashant Thakur, MLA; and Milind Bharambe, Police Commissioner of Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)