Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 287 kg ganja seized from Bandra chawl man held

Mumbai: 287 kg ganja seized from Bandra chawl; man held

Updated on: 19 March,2025 10:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accused, identified as Imran Kamaluddin Ansari, had allegedly brought the cannabis for selling it to customers, an official said

Mumbai: 287 kg ganja seized from Bandra chawl; man held

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 287 kg ganja seized from Bandra chawl; man held
x
00:00

Police seized 286.68 kg ganja valued at Rs 71.68 lakh after raiding a tenement in the Bandra area of Mumbai and arrested a 36-year-old man, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.


The accused, identified as Imran Kamaluddin Ansari, had allegedly brought the cannabis for selling it to customers, an official said, reported PTI.


The seizure was made from a chawl (tenement) situated on K C Road in Bandra (west), reported PTI.


A case was registered at Bandra police station. The crime branch is investigating the case, the official said.

Rs 6.5 lakh ganja seized from tempo in Thane

Police have seized ganja valued at Rs 6.52 lakh from a tempo lying abandoned in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Some police personnel spotted the unattended vehicle on Retibunder-Shilphata Road here on March 15.

During inspection, they found a large quantity of ganja, valued at Rs 6.52 lakh, inside the tempo. The contraband was being illegally transported, an official from Mumbra police station said, reported PTI.

The vehicle was also seized.

Authorities have intensified efforts to trace the tempo's owner and driver and crack down on the drug network operating in the region, the police said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.

Navi Mumbai Police destroys seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore

In February, the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra said that it destroyed seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore.

The destruction of drugs took place at Waste Management Ltd in Taloja MIDC, with senior officials present to oversee the process, an official said.

The action followed the police's efforts over the past year. In 2023-2024, the Navi Mumbai police registered 1,143 narcotics-related cases and arrested 1,743 people involved in drug-related activities.

These arrests resulted in the seizure of drugs worth Rs 56 crore, said an official.

Among those arrested were 111 African nationals and 224 Bangladeshi citizens, with drugs worth Rs 38 crore recovered from them, an official statement said.

The drugs destruction process was attended by prominent leaders including Ganesh Naik, Minister of Forests, Maharashtra; Prashant Thakur, MLA; and Milind Bharambe, Police Commissioner of Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bandra mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK