The arrests and seizures were made in a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and Navi Mumbai Police's crime branch

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and the Navi Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, in a joint operation, seized drugs, including high-quality cocaine, and arrested three African nationals in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported. The ANC and the police said that the seized drugs and the cash recovered from the accused are collectively worth around Rs 1.10 crore.

The operation, which began around 4 am, was part of the ongoing efforts to combat the drug trade within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate's jurisdiction, an official release stated.

During the operation, the officers also discovered that 11 African nationals were overstaying in India, the release stated.

A total of 125 police officers and constables participated in the operation, during which raids were held at 11 locations, the release added.

The ANC and police seized 118.48 grams of high-quality cocaine valued at Rs 59.24 lakh and 100.84 grams of MD powder worth Rs 50.42 lakh. Additionally, Rs 43,500 was seized from the accused, PTI reported.

The operation aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the distribution of illicit substances. During the raids, the police verified the identities of 35 African nationals residing in the area. Of these, three individuals were found in possession of the seized drugs and were arrested, the release said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused at Ulwe Police Station, PTI reported.

The police also discovered that 11 African nationals had overstayed in India, with their passports and visas having expired. These individuals were issued "Leave India" notices, the release stated.

Mephedrone worth Rs 92,500 seized in Nashik; one held

Nashik Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and seized mephedrone, valued at over Rs 90,000, from him, an officer reported on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about an individual selling mephedrone in the Royal Colony garden area of the city’s Pakhal Road, police launched an operation, the officer said.

The Nashik Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell intercepted the suspect, identified as Arbaz Aslam Qureshi, on Wednesday evening. He was found in possession of mephedrone worth Rs 92,500, the officer added.

Mephedrone, a powerful stimulant commonly misused as a party drug, is banned in India.

Qureshi has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official stated.

