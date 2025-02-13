Thane police arrested three individuals and seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.21 crore in a raid at Shil-Daighar. The accused, originally from Rajasthan, had planned to sell the contraband to a woman.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Three arrested with Rs 2.2 crore worth of mephedrone in Thane x 00:00

Police in Thane district, Maharashtra, have arrested three individuals and seized mephedrone (MD) worth ₹2.21 crore, following a raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), an official confirmed on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the police's anti-narcotics unit raided a flat in a building in the Shil-Daighar area on Wednesday night. The operation resulted in the apprehension of three suspects, who were found in possession of 1.109 kg of mephedrone, estimated to be valued at ₹2,21,82,000, as per PTI reports.

According to a police official from the Shil-Daighar police station, the accused had allegedly planned to sell the contraband to a woman.

The three individuals taken into custody have been identified as:

Aman Kamal Khan (21), a poultry businessman

Ilias Kushal Khan (19), a hotelier

Saifali Asabul Haque Khan (25), a driver

All three accused are originally from Rajasthan, police sources stated.

Boisar man arrested for manufacturing Mephedrone worth Rs 2.42 crore inside flat

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Boisar for manufacturing Mephedrone (MD) inside a flat. The police seized MD worth approximately ₹2.42 crore from the house on Saturday morning after a raid conducted by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Palghar.

The accused has been identified as Aman Nain Murad (29), who was residing on rent in Flat No. 103 at Colour City, Building No. 17, Katkar Pada, Boisar, Palghar. The Crime Branch seized approximately 1,208 grams of Mephedrone (MD), a banned narcotic substance, from him.

According to police officials, in the early hours of Saturday, the Local Crime Branch of Palghar District received a tip-off that Murad was manufacturing drugs in the house. Acting on this information, the Crime Branch raided the flat.

During the raid, officers found that Murad had converted the entire house into a drug laboratory, stocked with all the necessary raw materials. Murad, originally from Manor Baneghar, Palghar, had been residing in Boisar on rent for the past 2-3 months and had started manufacturing drugs in the flat.

The raid was conducted by officers from the Local Crime Branch Unit, including PI Pradeep Patil, API Anil Vhatkar, PSI Ganpat Sule, PSI Swapnil Sawant Desai, PSI Rohit Khot, PSI Sunil Nalavade, and PSI Wagh, along with LCB staff.

An FIR has been registered at Boisar Police Station, and the Crime Branch is conducting further investigations. The accused was produced in court and remanded to police custody until February 11.

Vasai crime shocker: Jewellery shop robbed, owner injured in Rs 40 lakh heist

In a shocking incident, Mayank Jewellers in Vasai's Kaul Heritage City, Agarwal & Dosti Complex, became the target of a daring robbery on Friday night. Two armed men looted 50 tolas of gold, valued at approximately ₹40 lakh, around 9:15 PM, leaving the local community shaken.

The incident

The shop owner, Ratanlalji Sanghvi, was in the process of closing the store and securing jewellery in the locker when two men arrived on a motorbike. One wore a helmet, while the other concealed his identity with a mask. The duo forced their way into the shop and brandished a gun to intimidate Sanghvi.

When Sanghvi resisted their attempts, the robbers struck him on the head with the butt of the gun, injuring him in the process. The attackers then opened the safe and made away with 15 to 20 jewellery boxes, containing a significant amount of gold.

The Vasai police have launched a full-scale investigation and deployed six crime branch teams to track down the culprits. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pournima Shringi-Chougule addressed the media, stating, “We are actively investigating the case and are confident of apprehending the culprits soon.”

The police are also analysing CCTV footage from the area and gathering leads to expedite the resolution of the case.

Ratanlalji Sanghvi, who sustained injuries during the robbery, has been admitted to Cardinal Gracious Hospital in Vasai. Doctors have reported that his condition is stable, and he is recovering well.

Mayank Jewellers is run by Ratanlalji and his son, Manish Sanghvi. On the night of the incident, Manish was away on work, leaving his father to manage the store alone. Speaking about the incident, Ratanlalji’s younger son, Abhilesh Sanghvi, said, “We are cooperating with the police and are hopeful for a quick resolution to this unfortunate incident.”