After his arrest, the accused was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till February 15, the police said

Police have arrested one individual in connection to a road rage incident where a man was killed by two motorbike riders earlier this month in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, an official said, PTI reported.

The victim, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma (45), a localite of Vashi, was riding his two-wheeler on the Belpada-Utsav Chowk road when he allegedly cut in front of two individuals, then unidentified, on the motorbike on February 2.

Angered by the action, the accused duo stopped Sharma's vehicle and confronted him. One of them grabbed the victim, while the other accused hit him on the head with a helmet, PTI cited.

Sharma collapsed on the spot and according to police, few passers-by rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Following which the police formed eight teams to catch hold of the culprits, PTI reported.

As per police release on Tuesday, they examined CCTV footage of different areas and also used technical and intelligence inputs to track down the accused.

Based on a tip off, the police on Tuesday arrested one of the accused, identified as Mohammad Rehan Ansari (22), from Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), it said, PTI cited.

Efforts are on to trace the other accused, they said.

A case was filed against the accused on charges of murder, criminal intimidation and other legal provisions, the police added.

Navi Mumbai cops scan 70,000 cameras, still no clue on helmet killer

Navi Mumbai police are investigating an incident in which an IT professional succumbed to injuries after being struck with a helmet while riding home from work on February 2. The accused fled the scene after the assault.

Ten specialised teams from the Crime Branch and Navi Mumbai police have analysed CCTV footage and recorded witness statements but have yet to identify the accused.

“The CCTV images and videos are blurred. None of the cameras have captured the number plate of the scooter, which has significantly hindered the investigation,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

The deceased has been identified as Shivkumar Sharma, 45. His nephew Dhruv Chadda, said, “My uncle has been beaten to death. I just demand justice and quick apprehension of the accused. I am still shocked that an unknown man could have so much anger that he banged the helmet multiple times in a fit of rage. Whatever has happened is unfortunate, and we are not in a position to further comment on this incident.”

According to police, Sharma worked at a Vashi-based IT firm and was returning to his home in Kharghar when the incident happened. “On February 2, the victim attempted to overtake the accused’s scooter near Belpada and Utsav Chowk. Both stopped in the middle of the road and engaged in a verbal and physical altercation. However, the accused struck the victim’s head with a helmet seven to eight times before fleeing the scene,” a police officer said.



