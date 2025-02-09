As many as 30 religious structures have been built on the hill slopes, occupying 2.3 lakh square feet of land, which CIDCO, the planning body of Navi Mumbai, has termed illegal

Hundreds of residents participated in the protest at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Listen to this article Residents form human chain to protest against CIDCO's inaction over encroachment on landslide-prone Belapur Hill x 00:00

Demonstrating a spontaneous response, hundreds of locals formed a human chain at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning to protest against the inaction of officials regarding the massive encroachment on the landslide-prone Belapur Hill slopes, despite directives from the judiciary and government.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 30 religious structures have been built on the hill slopes, occupying 2.3 lakh square feet of land, which the city planner CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) has termed illegal and has issued demolition notices, according to NatConnect Foundation. CIDCO itself has admitted that the structures must be razed, as per a Supreme Court order from 2009, which banned temples, churches, mosques, and gurudwaras in public places.

NatConnect director BN Kumar, who has launched a campaign to protect the hill and its residents from landslides, said that the state government had committed to the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) last August that CIDCO would demolish the structures.

However, nearly six months after the MSHRC order, no action has been taken. On the contrary, the expansion of some structures is ongoing, said Kapil Kulkarni, a resident of Kalpataru Cooperative Housing Society, which has already experienced two landslides from the hill.

“We fear an Irshalwadi-type disaster, as hundreds of devotees are drawn to these temples built on loose soil,” said Himanshu Katkar, another local activist, adding, "Some of the temples have halls that can accommodate over 1,500 people. God forbid, if a landslide occurs, they will all come tumbling down."

The agitation

The demonstrators held placards and banners with messages such as 'Save Belapur Hills', 'Relocate Temples', 'People’s Lives Matter', 'Save the Environment', 'Temples on the Hill Slopes Endanger All', 'Protect Our Green Cover', and 'Stop Deforestation'.

Self-employed businesswoman Amrita Karnavat said, “We are not against gowshalas or mandirs, but they should be located in safer areas. Over the years, much of the greenery on the hills has been destroyed, and despite numerous complaints, no authority is taking action," she stated.

Activist Sushil Patil said the residents had pointed out the illegal constructions to CIDCO more than a decade ago. "All that the officials did was give us assurances with zero action," she revealed.

Ex-serviceman Col. Benjamin said, "As a community, we are all disturbed as the greenery has been damaged by vested interests. We are here to show our solidarity and stress that we will not allow our forests to be denuded in this fashion."

Many participants in the human chain remarked that the destruction of the hill is clearly visible from the CIDCO headquarters. Vashi resident Anil Singh, who joined the protest, questioned, “Why is there a need to complain or move courts?”

Right to Information (RTI) activist Sudhir Dani expressed his shock that CIDCO management appears indifferent even to the orders passed by the courts and Mantralaya.

The Urban Development Department recently reminded the CIDCO Managing Director and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission order, as NatConnect warned of a contempt petition against government agencies that disregard judicial pronouncements.