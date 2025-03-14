The CBI has arrested the station master of Mulund Railway Station for accepting the bribe from a parking contractor. The accused allegedly demanded monthly payments to allow smooth operations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday apprehended the Station Master of Mulund, a Mumbai suburban station, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from the complainant.

A case was registered by CBI against the accused on allegations that he had demanded bribe from the complainant, who was managing the parking at Mulund Railway Station on behalf of a private company.

"In February 2025, the accused Station Master of Mulund Railway Station allegedly approached the complainant at the parking and asked for Rs 10,000 per month as a bribe to allow him to work smoothly, promising to resolve any complaints against him or the parking. The accused continued to demand monthly bribe amounts. It was also alleged that the accused imposed penalties twice on minor pretexts and harassed the complainant for not paying the bribe. After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 9,000 per month from the complainant," a note stated.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Station Master red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 through a sweeper working at the same station," it added.

A detailed investigation is underway in the case.

