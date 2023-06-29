Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoy a supper reunion with Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in London

Kareena and Saif had dinner with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani on Wednesday night. Sonam shared photo of their supper reunion on Instagram

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor enjoy dinner with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and their husbands.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently headed off to London for a vacation with their sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The Pataudi family has been having a fantastic time in London this summer and Kareena continues to post cheerful photographs of her boys on social media. Kareena and Saif had dinner with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani on Wednesday night. Sonam shared a photo of their supper reunion on Instagram.

Kareena gets along well with Sonam and Rhea, and she is frequently seen expressing her appreciation for them. On Wednesday night, Bebo and Saif went out to supper with the Kapoor sisters and their husbands. For the memorable reunion, the Jab We Met actress wore a blazer and formal slacks, while Saif looked dapper in his formal attire. Sonam, on the other hand, looked absolutely stunning in a black blazer and matching trousers, while Rhea chose a kaftan-like blue attire.

Sonam first posted a group photo on her Instagram story, captioning it "With The Crew" and tagging Kareena and Rhea. Bebo re-posted it on her Instagram story, writing, "With the best in our fav city." Rhea shared another picture from the dining table and she was all praise for the mouthwatering food. Kareena reshared the picture and wrote, "What food...the best Chinese..."

Bebo recently shared a cute photo of herself and her boys eating a 'colourful' breakfast at a hotel in London. The lovely family was spotted eating nutritious fruits. She also wrote, "We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL. Summer of 2023."

For the unversed, Kareena just completed the first session of her next film, The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, in the works. Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti.

Sonam will soon be seen in the film 'Blind'. The film was ready quite a while ago. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film will stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from July 7.