Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan are the cutest mother-son duo in their recent pic from London

On Thursday night, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a nice snapshot of Bebo and Taimur. The mother-son bonding scene has enthralled fans.

Kareena Kapoor enjoying vacation with Saif Ali Khan and their two sons

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently headed off to London for a quiet vacation with their sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. The actress, who is very active on social media, shared a glimpse of their wonderful vacation. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan, who is also in London with them, posted a sweet photo of Bebo and Taimur on Thursday night. Fans have gone crazy over the mother-son bonding moment.

Saba is frequently seen posting previously unseen photos of Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. This time, she shared a wonderful photo of her sister-in-law Bebo and Taimur enjoying the summer in a park in London.

Taimur, in the picture, can be seen sitting in Bebo's lap while she is staring at him. The actress wore a white t-shirt and denim jeans for a casual day out, while her son wore a yellow t-shirt and black trousers. Saba wrote beside the image, "Mother n Son. Just...perfect. Mahsha'Allah..... #timtim #bebo #bhabi #mothersonlove #bonds #alwaysandforever."

Fans were seen reacting to the photo shortly after she posted it. As one fan put it, "Mashallah Gorgeous adorable pic Bebo Tim Tim â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ð§¿ð." Another fan wrote, "Favssssðâ¤ï¸ MashaAllah ð." One of the comments also read, "Nawab ka beta @kareenakapoorkhan." Others were seen dropping red heart and evil eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani were recently seen out for a dinner reunion with Saif and Bebo. They were spotted eating delicious Chinese food at a posh London restaurant. Post dinner, Rhea, Sonam and Kareena shared a few beautiful pictures with their fans.

On the work front, Kareena finished filming her next film, 'The Crew', before departing for London. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in major parts. Bebo also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, both starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, in the works. Meanwhile, talking about his husband, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. Saif is now looking forward for his Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor titled 'Devara'.