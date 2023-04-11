Taimur showing off his abs in Kareena Kapoor Khan's Insta post is the best thing you will see today!

Giving a sweet surprise to netizens, On Tuesday evening, Kareena shared a lovely photograph, featuring Taimur and Ibrahim showing off their abs

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a big-time social media butterfly who loves to keep her fans updated with all the major happenings of her personal and professional life.

A mother of two adorable munchkins -- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Kareena never misses a chance to treat her Insta fam with delightful family photos, especially adorable photos of her kids.

While the world celebrated Siblings Day on Monday, April 10, Bebo marked the day by dropping a cutesy photo of her son Taimur and Saif Ali Khan's first son, Ibrahim Ali Khan on her official social media handle.

Giving a sweet surprise to netizens, On Tuesday evening, Kareena shared a lovely photograph, featuring Taimur and Ibrahim showing off their abs.

"Was Siblings day yesterday or today …OR..is it everyday? Iggy and TimTim," Kareena captioned her latest 'awww' worthy Insta post with a red heart emoji.

In the heartwarming photo shared by Kareena, while Ibrahim is actually flaunting his six-pack abs, Tim Tim who is trying to imitate his elder brother by showing off his little tummy is definitely the best and the cutest part of the pic.

The fans of 'Jab We Met' star couldn't help themselves but comment on Bebo's latest Instagram post which is oozing with brotherly love and everything cute.

Reacting to Kareena's post, a fan wrote, "Woooooow So Cute pic" with red heart emojis.

"Okay lil one is actually having abs!", commented another one with an evil eye emoji.

"Thanks for blessing my feed", wrote another fan with a heart-eye emoji.

"Kya baat hai cute boy Tim Tim", commented another fan of Kareena with a pink heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena who was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has begun shooting for her next, 'The Crew' with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The '3 Idiots' star will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Bebo also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in her kitty.