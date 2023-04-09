From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's how celebs wished their fans a happy Easter

While Kareena Kapoor Khan called her two little munchkins and actor husband, 'My bunnies', Ananya Panday posted a photo with a cute bunny filter as she wished her Insta fam a happy Easter

(Pics courtesy: Instagram)

Several Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to their social media handles to extend their best wishes to their fans and friends on the occasion of Easter.

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra who flew back to the US from Mumbai recently, took to her Instagram story and dropped an adorable photo of her little princess, Malti Marie, who can be seen sitting inside a basket. "Happy Easter to all celebrating", PC captioned her cutesy IG story with a partying face, a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Calling her little munchkins and her husband, Taimur, Jehangir and Saif Ali Khan along with Soha Ali's daughter, Inaaya Kemmu and Karisma's son, Kiaan as 'My Easter Bunnies', Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a delightful Insta on the occasion of Easter.

"My Easter Bunnies. Happy Easter Lovely People. Keep the treasure hunt on…always …", wrote Kareena alongside her Easter special post with red heart emojis.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a post on her stories which reads, "May the risen Lord Bless you abundantly and keep all of you in His loving care. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter."

Kajol too took to her Instagram stories and dropped a small video with a sweet caption which read, "Happy Easter. Wishing you all a basket full of joy and blessings."

"Happy Easter", wished Abhishek Bachchan with a photo on her Instagram story.

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a post on her stories and wrote, "Happy Easter. May your easter basket be full of joy, happiness and peace. Today and always."

Actor Ananya Panday shared an adorable video on her stories in which she could be seen using the bunny filter. She captioned it, "Happy Easter."

Malaika Arora shared a post which reads, "Good morning Blesses Easter Sunday." The Bollywood diva also posted a photo of delicious hot cross buns on her IG story as she wished everyone a Happy Easter.

Anil Kapoor shared a picture which reads, "Happy easter."

Actor Bobby Deol also dropped a video to wish her fans and followers.

Manoj Bajpayee shared a post and wrote, "Hoping you have fun memories this Easter and have a basket full of happiness. Spreading love and hope."

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

— With inputs from ANI