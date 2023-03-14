Ananya Panday shares stunning pics with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, check out!

On Monday, Ananya took to Instagram to post some drool-worthy pictures with Aditya, taken after their fashion event. The duo walked for the ace designer Manish Malhotra

(Pics courtesy: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday added fuel to their link-up rumours after they walked for the Lakme Fashion Week recently.

On Monday, Ananya took to Instagram to post some drool-worthy pictures with Aditya, taken after their fashion event. The duo walked for the ace designer Manish Malhotra. Twinning in black, Ananya wore a short black dress with cut-out features, while Aditya looked suave in a black suit. From the ramp to the photo shoot, their sizzling chemistry caught the attention of the netizens.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote the caption "fun!!! @lakmefashionwk"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ðð« (@ananyapanday)

The rumoured couple makes appearances together quite often nowadays. Their pictures from the reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went viral. Aditya Roy Kapur also travelled to Qatar to watch the FIFA world cup with Ananya Panday and her gang, including her father Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Videos and pictures of their hanging out surfaced online.

On the acting front, Ananya recently wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller. She will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Also Read: Ananya Panday: I am laughing every moment on the sets of 'Dream Girl 2'

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.Apart from that, she also has a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' along with Ayushmann Khurrana.The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

On the other hand, Aditya has garnered praise for his web debut 'The Night Manager.'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever