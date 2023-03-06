Ananya Panday: I am laughing every moment on the sets of 'Dream Girl 2'

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 March,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Ananya, who stars in Ayushmann’s Dream Girl 2, on how shooting with veterans Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa has honed her comic skills

After an emotionally exhausting role in Gehraiyaan (2022) and a hardcore actioner in Liger (2022), Ananya Panday needed a light-hearted entertainer. It looks like the actor has gotten what she desired with Dream Girl 2. As she taps into her comic side for the sequel to the 2019 hit of the same name, she says she couldn’t have asked for better co-actors than Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa. For Panday, it has been a learning experience to see the veteran actors elevate their scenes with their spontaneity. She shares, “From Ayushmann to our ensemble cast, Paresh ji, Rajpal Yadav sir and Seema ma’am, all of them are funny, and so are their improvisations. I am laughing every moment on the set. I have to try hard to not laugh when my shot begins as they come up with the funniest antics.”


Besides Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial venture, the actor has Zoya Akhtar’s production Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, opposite Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Panday is looking forward to Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial offering that revolves around the youth’s obsession with social media. “I chased the film for so long, and finally got to be a part of it. Working on it has been the best feeling.”


