Vikramaditya Motwane calls himself a 'fan' of Ananya Panday post shoot wrap of their thriller film

Vikramaditya Motwane, a Bollywood film director, recently posted an Instagram photo with actress Ananya Panday with the remark, "Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today, I'm proud to call myself a fan and you a friend"

Vikramaditya Motwane with Ananya Panday. Pic/ Vikramaditya Motwane's Instagram

Bollywood film director Vikramaditya Motwane recently posted a picture on Instagram with actress Ananya Panday with the caption “Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I’m proud to call myself a fan and you a friend". The director and his team recently completed filming for their upcoming untitled thriller movie, which is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

The untitled thriller is currently in post-production, and are eagerly waiting for more updates on the film’s title and its release date. With an immersive cast, the movie is touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

At the same time Ananya Panday posted a picture and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. Taking to her Instagram, Ananya wrote: "And that's a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film -- I love you guys and I can't wait for the world to see it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ðð« (@ananyapanday)

Also Read: Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming untitled thriller movie

Vikramaditya Motwane is known for directing films such as 'Udaan' (2010), which starred Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, and Aayan Boradia and was produced by Sanjay Singh, Anurag Kashyap, and Ronnie Screwvala, 'Lootera' (2013), which starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha and was produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and 'AK vs AK' (2020) which starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap produced by Anurag Kashyap, David Taghioff and Dipa Motwane.

Meanwhile, Ananya will also be starring in 'Dream Girl 2', a sequel to the the original 'Dream Girl' which was released back in 2019. The release date for 'Dream Girl 2' is scheduled to be July 7, 2023. The movie, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa will also include the star cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz.