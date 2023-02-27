Breaking News
Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming untitled thriller movie

Updated on: 27 February,2023 06:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently completed filming for her upcoming untitled thriller movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi

Pics/ PR


Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently completed filming for her upcoming untitled thriller movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.


The young actress took to her social media to share the news with her fans and followers. She posted a picture and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. She said, “And that’s a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud  and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it”



 
 
 
 
 
The untitled thriller is currently in post-production, and fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on the film's release date and title. With an impressive cast and crew, the movie is touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Ananya will also be starring in 'Dream Girl 2', a sequel to the the original 'Dream Girl' which was released back in 2019. The release date for 'Dream Girl 2' is scheduled to be July 7, 2023. The movie, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa will also include the star cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz.

Ananya's first bollywood debut movie was 'Student of the Year 2', alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Punit Malhotra. The film was released on May 10,2019.

Since then, Ananya has worked on numerous movies like 'Liger', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' and 'Khaali Peeli'. With her last work in 'Liger' released on August 25, 2022, the audience is excited to see what Ananya has in stores for her fans.

