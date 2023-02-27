Tara Sutaria shares snuggle time pictures with indie pups; check out

Bollywood star Tara Sutaria was spotted having some snuggle time with a litter of indie pups at the Khar shelter of the Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals (YODA). The star can be seen wearing a flowy powder blue dress accessorised with a minimal tennis bracelet and a gold wrap watch

Pics/ Tara's Instagram

Bollywood star Tara Sutaria was spotted having some snuggle time with a litter of indie pups at the Khar shelter of the Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals (YODA).

The star can be seen wearing a flowy powder blue dress accessorised with a minimal tennis bracelet and a gold wrap watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Her fans extended their love in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Google , how to be a puppy??"

She also received a comment from YODA Mumbai saying, "We saw the compassion!! So amazing"

Tara's last appearance on the big screen was on 'Ek Villian Returns' released on July 29, 2022 which included a star cast of John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, produced by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie collected Rs.68.64 crores gross worldwide.

Sutaria's first ever appearance on the big screen was with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the Dharma production's 'Student of the Year 2. The film directed by Punit Malhotra was released on May 10, 2019.

Also Read : Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for wife Alia Bhatt at 2 am

Tara Sutaria had last wrapped up shooting for her upcoming thriller titled 'Apurva', which also stars Dhairya Karwah. The official Instagram page of the production house Cine1Studios shared a picture from the film's set and captioned it: "Teamwork is the best work. Ending 2022 on a high note as we wrap our film #Apurva."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cine1 Studios (@cine1studios)

Meanwhile, Tara has also been in the news for her reported break-up Aadar Jain. The couple who was dating for a couple of years have reportedly decided to part ways.

Before her Bollywood debut, Tara began her career as a singer in Disney India's 'Big Bada' Boom and later made her way to acting with the channel's sitcoms 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' (2012) and 'Oye Jassie' (2013).

On February 16, Tara was seen at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival for the launch of Mahindra's BE.05.