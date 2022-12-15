Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Dad daughter duo of Chunky and Ananya Panday Messimerised

Dad-daughter duo of Chunky and Ananya Panday Messimerised

Updated on: 15 December,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Doha
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday with daughter Ananya during the Argentina v Croatia semi-final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday

Dad-daughter duo of Chunky and Ananya Panday Messimerised

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday with daughter Ananya during the Argentina v Croatia semi-final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Tuesday


Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, his daughter Ananya and a few friends were among the 88,966-strong audience at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night, witnessing the Argentina v Croatia semi-finals. And needless to say, they all came away thrilled thanks to some Messimerising action.


“This was my first ever international football match in a stadium and it was an exhilarating experience. Actually, Ananya has been invited here and I’m her plus one. But I now know why the FIFA World Cup is called the greatest show on earth,” Chunky told mid-day on Wednesday. 



Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi ‘assists’ Argentina into final


The father-daughter duo are ardent Messi fans and their hero did not disappoint on the night, scoring one and setting up another in an emphatic 3-0 victory. “Messi is a magician. He is so fast and so skillful. And the way the stadium erupted every time he touched the ball was amazing. I think it should have been a 1-0 match but the 80,000-odd Argentina fans helped them score two more,” added Chunky.

Ananya meanwhile, had another reason to be happy. Former England captain David Beckham, who was seated at a little distance from their block, waved at them. “It was great to watch Messi in action. He is a legend. And then David [Beckham] waved to us and that was so cool too,” said Ananya.

The father-daughter will be staying back to watch the final too. “I’m hoping Messi can lift the World Cup on Sunday. That’ll be a dream come true not only for him as a player, but also for us, his fans,” Chunky signed off.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Ananya Panday chunky pandey FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar FIFA sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK