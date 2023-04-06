Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Manoj Bajpayee and others extend wishes

As the country wears a saffron hue and gets engrossed in the devotion of Lord Hanuman, our favourite Bollywood celebrities took to social media and extended warm wishes to millions of their fans on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama's most ardent and loyal devotee, Lord Hanuman is one of the most auspicious and significant Hindu festivals which is celebrated with utmost zest and gusto all over India.

Also observed as Hanuman Janmostav, on this day, devotees worship Hanuman and offer prayers to the lord. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 6, 2023, i.e. today.

As the country wears a saffron hue and gets engrossed in the devotion of Lord Hanuman, our favourite Bollywood celebrities took to social media and extended warm wishes to millions of their fans on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

From Abhishek Bachchan to Anushka Sharma, take a look at how B-town celebs wished their fans on Hanuman Jayanti...

Taking to Twitter, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti, may his eternal messages of devotion, strength and resilience inspire us in our daily lives. ðð¼ Wish you and your family a blessed #HanumanJayanti #HanumanJanmotsav."

Sanjay Dutt who is all set to make his Tamil debut with Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Leo', too took to Twitter to wish his fans a happy Hanuman Jayanti. The actor wrote 'Jai Bajrang Bali' as he hailed the divine God. Sanjay tweeted, 'Jai Bajrang Bali! May Lord Hanuman bless you with unwavering faith, strength, and wisdom on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.'

90s diva, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of Lord Hanuman with 'Hanuman Jayanti' written on it. The 'Dhadkan' star also added Hanuman Chalisa in the background along with her Hanuman Jayanti special IG story.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kajol posted a small clip of Lord Hanuman. 'Hanuman Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnayein', read the caption of her video.

Anushka Sharma dropped a photo of her spiritual guru, Shri Neem Karoli Baba to whom she refers as 'Maharajji'. 'Hanuman Jayanti', Anushka captioned her story with a pink flower, a red heart and a bowing emoji.

Abhishek Bachchan who is fondly known as 'Jr. Bachchan', also took to his Instagram story and wished his fans with a GIF video of Lord Hanuman. 'Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein', read the caption of Jr. Bachchan's story.

Athiya Shetty dropped a photo of Lord Hanuman's idol on her Instagram story as she observed the auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti.