Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli launch new non-profit initiative, ‘SeVVA’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli launch SeVVA, a non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need

Anushka Sharma's Instagram

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Wednesday announced the merger of their respective foundations and launched a new initiative, called SeVVA.

In a joint statement, the Bollywood star and Indian cricketer said the new initiative will help people in need and is not confined to any particular cause.

In the words of Kahlil Gibran, ‘For in truth, it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA, aiming to reach out to as many people as possible.

‘SeVVA’s work won't be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity, which is the need of the hour today,’ the star couple said.

Prior to the merger, Sharma's foundation was called the Anushka Sharma Foundation, whereas Kohli 's foundation was called the Virat Kohli Foundation.

The 34-year-old cricketer will continue to provide scholarships in sports and also sponsor athletes.

Anushka Sharma, will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has over the years.

The couple will be on the lookout for areas of concern that will benefit society as a whole through SeVVA.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in ‘Chakde Xpress’, directed by Prosit Roy. The film will be based on the memoir of Indian former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. An actor will be playing the character of Jhulan Goswami in the film.

(with inputs from PTI)