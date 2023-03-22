Virat Kohli: Ton in Ahmedabad gave me a sense of calmness, relaxation

After a wait of 1205 days and 41 innings, Kohli registered a Test century, his 28th overall, in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this month

Virat Kohli

Star India batsman Virat Kohli has said that he felt a sense of calmness and excitement after scoring a hundred against Australia in Ahmedabad which ended his three-year century drought in Test cricket.

After a wait of 1205 days and 41 innings, Kohli registered a Test century, his 28th overall, in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this month.

“When I made the hundred and converted it into a big one, that gave me a sense of calmness, relaxation, and excitement again. You kind of become comfortable with your game, and your thinking, and your heart is not rising before the next practice session. You eventually want to be in such a space,” Kohli said in a chat with RCB teammate AB de Villiers on the latter’s YouTube show.

The former India skipper further said that he was not doing enough to convert his decent score into big runs. “I was getting decent scores, but if you ask me if I was happy with what I was doing. I wasn’t. I pride myself in performing for the team to the best of my ability, I certainly wasn’t doing that enough,” Kohli said.

