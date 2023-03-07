Anushka Sharma pens a note for her Guru Neem Karoli Baba

On the occasion of Holi 2023, Anushka Sharma pays a special honor to her guru, Neem Karoli Baba, by penning a long note and sharing photos with him

Actress Anushka Sharma took to her social media account on Tuesday to share a special post for her guru, Neem Karoli Baba. She penned a long note sharing his life lessons and how she felt 'unconditionally loved' in his presence till now. Taking to her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn't love."

The actress further added, "I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I'm not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It's called "the human race." Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we're all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins. - Excerpt from Chants of a Lifetime, Krishna Das."

Several social media users took to her comments section to react to the post of Anushka Sharma's .One user wrote, "Love this woman....how she not 1% affected with her stardom or glamorous life....she is authentic about her life and continues doing it..we all shall help her enjoy this uninterrupted by a us." Another wrote, "What a lovely post @anushkasharma you're radiating with love May you find all the bliss and contentment!"

After a four-year absence, the actress will make an exciting return to the cinema. Anushka Sharma, who last appeared in Zero, will be back from her Netflix movie Chakda Xpress.