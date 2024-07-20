Kareena Kapoor revealed how she got on board for 'Crew' and also shared that her husband Saif Ali Khan still hasn’t watched it

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan who marks 25 years in showbiz spills the beans on her film ‘Crew’ that was quite the rage at the box office. The all-women-led film featured her alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film follows the misadventures of three flight attendants embroiled in a daring gold smuggling scheme.

In an interview with The Week, Kareena revealed how she got on board for the film and also shared that her husband Saif Ali Khan still hasn’t watched it.

She said, “When I read the script, I told Rhea this film has blockbuster potential, I knew it would smash the box office. When we were shooting, I knew it was going to be huge. I have done so many films; by day two, I know exactly how this film is going to pan out. All of us knew we wanted to give our best to each shot here. I like comedy. But like a dal or a chicken curry, you have to cook the lines really well. It is easier to make an audience cry, but not laugh.”

Speaking of how marriage has changed her for the better, Bebo asserted, “We fight to make time for each other. We don’t see each other for days. Often, the kids only see one of us at a time. We also argue about the air-conditioning temperature―he wants it at 16 degrees and I want it at 20. I critique all his films, but he hasn’t watched Crew yet.”

For those unversed, a sequel has been proposed for 'Crew'. "I really get scared of sequels, I'm so afraid of them, Ektaa gets so annoyed with me... but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There's so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended," producer Rhea Kapoor told Variety.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'.