Kareena Kapoor Birthday 2023: At the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, the actress spoke about being remembered only for roles like Poo and Geet

Pic/Kareena Kapoor Khan, Google

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Birthday 2023: When actress complained about people remembering only 'Poo, Geet' & not her intense roles x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





At the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor spoke about doing intense roles She said people don`t remember her for playing intense and diverse characters The actress felt all they remember is Poo and Geet

Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 22 years in the acting business and there's no stopping for her. The actress is about to make her OTT debut on her birthday tomorrow with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. Co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the Netflix film is based on the Japanese novel titled The Devotion of Suspect X. In her illustrious career, she has acted in a variety of films and genres. However, the most popular ones include Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met.

At the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan earlier this month, Kareena spoke about the diverse roles she did in her career. The actress said she will try to explore newer territories to break free from the image of Poo and Geet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena said, "As an actor, you want to try and do something different every time. For me, it is difficult because I’ve been known for playing Poo and Geet. It has been fixed in people’s minds. So, it has been a conscious effort to do different things. They don’t think of the films that I’ve done in the past, including Omkara [2006], Dev [2004], Chameli [2003], and others. But I’m going to keep trying."

She further added that most people don't remember her for the roles she played in Chameli, Dev and several other serious films. "But I’m going to keep trying to do different things. I know that they will keep coming back to Poo and Geet", she shared.

Talking about her intense roles, Kareena said, "I've done quite a few intense roles, but you all remember only Poo and Geet. I feel very angry about it. Like, 'Omkara' was also intense."

Jaane Jaan marks her OTT debut. Reacting to it, Kareena said at the trailer launch, "I am more nervous than I was 20 years ago for the first time. People would be watching me so closely on their phones and TV screens. We have all worked hard. Sujoy has made a fantastic film. We have been trying to work together for over a decade."

Jaane Jaan is about Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other.