Kareena Kapoor Birthday 2023: Actress' legendary moments from Koffee With Karan

Kareena Kapoor Birthday 2023: declared herself a 'legend' on the Koffee With Karan couch. The actress, a good friend of the show's host, Karan Johar, has always sat on the couch with a certain sense of self-assurance and comfort. Having appeared on all 7 seasons of the show so far, Kareena is known for her filter-free statements. Audiences always look forward to this Koffee regular's return to the couch as it always guarantees a super entertaining episode.

As the Bollywood queen turns a year older, here's looking back at some of her most candid and fabulous moments on the Koffee couch.

Season 1 (2004), with Rani Mukerji

Kareena Kapoor appeared with her Mujhse Dosti Karoge! co-star Rani Mukerji in this episode. The actress had accepted for the first time on the show that her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor was "a special part" of her life. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan featured at the bottom of Kareena's list of favourite male actors at this time.

Season 2 (2007), with Shahid Kapoor

Kareena came to the show with her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. They revealed that it was Kareena who had chased him for two months and made the first move. In this episode, Kareena had called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'turquoise-coloured blue boots' a fashion faux pas and also termed John Abraham 'expressionless'.

Season 3 (2010), with Saif Ali Khan

By the third season, Kareena had moved on from Shahid Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan. The couple came together declared that their wedding would be held in 2012. When Karan asked Kareena, if she was the no. 1 actress in the industry, who would be no. 2, she replied, "Priyanka Chopra. I am a PeeCee fan." It in the same episode where she questioned Priyanka Chopra's accent?

Season 4 (2013), with Ranbir Kapoor

We got to see a rare moment involving members of the Kapoor family when Kareena turned up with cousin Ranbir Kapoor. She kept spilling details about Ranbir's relationship with Katrina Kaif. She said that her outfit for Ranbir’s wedding was ready and that she was ready to perform all of Katrina’s hit item numbers.

Season 5 (2017), with Sonam Kapoor

A pregnant Kareena Kapoor had appeared with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor. When asked whether she would bring her child to the limelight from an early age, Kareena had replied, "I think, I will go with the moment." She also talked about Indian actresses flying abroad to work in Hollywood: "Sab jaa rahi hain bus pakad ke." It was on this episode that she famously quipped, "I am a legend."