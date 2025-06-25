On Karisma Kapoor’s 51st birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt post calling her 'the strongest' and 'bestest,' reflecting on a tough year and celebrating their unbreakable sisterly bond

Karisma Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for Karisma Kapoor: 'Lolo, it’s been a tough year for both of us…' x 00:00

As Karisma Kapoor turned 51 on Wednesday, actress Kareena Kapoor wished her sister and called her the “strongest and the bestest girl in the universe.”

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback image of her sister Karisma and husband Saif Ali Khan, which the “Jab We Met” star tagged as her “most favourite” picture of both.

For the caption, Kareena wrote: “This is my most favourite picture of you both. To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

“It’s been a tough year for us … but you know what … as they say tough times don’t last … the toughest sisters do…” Kareena wrote, as she cryptically mentioned, about Saif’s knife attack in January and the passing of Karisma’s former husband Sunjay Kapur on June 12.

She concluded the post by saying: “To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend … Happy birthday My Lolo @therealkarismakapoor.”

Several Bollywood personalities took to the comment section to wish Karisma.

Malaika Arora wrote: “Love u Lolo.”

Sonam Kapoor commented: “Happy birthday Lolo. We love you.”

Bhumi Pednekar simply wished Karisma with a “Happy Birthday” message.

In other news, Kareena was last seen in the 2024 action film “Singham Again” directed by Rohit Shetty. Based on an original story ideated by Kshitij Patwardhan, the film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role.

It also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

Karisma’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passed away aged 53 while playing polo in England. Reports suggested that an allergic reaction to a bee sting, which triggered a cardiac arrest. The former couple shared two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever