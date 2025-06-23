Sonam Kapoor has chopped 12 inches of her long, luscious hair and donated it to charity. The actress shared a video getting a haircut and flaunting her new look, wherein she revealed the reason and thanked her father, Anil Kapoor, for his genes

Sonam Kapoor chops her hair

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor chops 12 inches of her hair for THIS reason x 00:00

Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is known for her fashion choices and stylish appearances. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. One of the most beautiful things about her is her long, luscious, and envy-worthy tresses. However, the actress has now chopped as much as 12 inches of her hair. She also credited her father, Anil Kapoor, for his genetics of long, thick hair.

Sonam Kapoor chops her hair

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that she has chopped her hair. She shared a video of her hair being cut and her new look after the haircut. She also revealed that she decided to cut her hair to donate it to charity. In the video clip, the actress was heard saying, “Hi everyone, so I decided to cut 12 inches of my hair. It doesn't seem that much on this video, but it's a foot of hair. My hair has become really long because of my genetics, i.e. Anil Kapoor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

She further added, “I have very long hair and thick hair. And I just felt it was time to kind of chop a lot of it off and give it away to charity. And my hair stylist, Pete, who has been doing my hair and has been taking care of my hair for the last couple of years, and I decided to cut a lot of it off. It's still really long hair, but I'm very happy and refreshed for the summer. Lots of love!”

Sona, in the caption wrote, “Decided to cut off 12 inches off my hair and give it away! @peteburkill thanks @anilskapoor for the genes.”

Sonam Kapoor upcoming projects

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 film Blind, where she played the role of a visually impaired woman. The film had an OTT-only release. On the other hand, she will next be seen in the film titled 'Battle of Bittora.' The film is reportedly based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name, which revolves around the love story between two upcoming politicians who, despite being in love, are contesting elections against each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The political drama is being produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film, in collaboration with Communication Network.