Kareena Kapoor fondly calls her son Jeh a 'Ladies man'

Kareena Kapoor's IG story

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a couple of pictures of her son surrounded by ladies from their South Africa diaries.



Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena treated fans with new pictures.



In the first picture, Kareena can be seen clicking pictures of ladies from the Masai community and captioning it, "With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community."



In the second image, Kareena could be seen standing with the woman and her son, Jeh, looking at them.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Jeh baba the ladies man."



On Saturday, Kareena posted a super stylish picture of herself in which she is seen posing against a jeep. Style diva Bebo was dressed in a light-coloured kurta and pants. She completed her look with a black shade and boots. Kareena wrote in the caption, "It's called Safari Chic."



Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They were blessed with Taimur in 2016, and later, in 2021, they became parents to Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ was directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. It was released in 2022. It was an official adaptation of the 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump,’ based on the novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The movie was produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Viacom18 Studios, and features Aamir Khan in the lead role as the titular character, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.



Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

