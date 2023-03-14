Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse into her African adventure with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from her recent trip to Africa with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and her kids, Jeh and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG story

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Tuesday, shared a picture from her recent trip with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her kids Jeh and Taimur.



Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture in her stories and wrote, "And so the adventure beings," followed by a "God bless Africa" sticker.



The star couple recently headed to Africa for a short vacation and some family time.



In the picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, actor Saif Ali Khan could be seen posing in a blue-shirt and blue denims. He completed his look with a French cap. Taimur and Jeh, on the other hand, could be seen playing with a giraffe in front of their balcony.

In another story actress shared a picture with little one and she captioned, ‘Into the wild with my boy’ followed by a ‘Red colour heart emoji’.



The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor frequently shares pictures and videos from their vacations which usually get viral on social media.



The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated Jeh's second birthday. Also Actress shared the pictures of Holi on social media with Taimur and Jehangir with the caption ‘Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab (miss you Saifuuu). Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.’



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.



Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas.



Apart from that he also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series 'The Bridge' in his kitty.

(with inputs from ANI)