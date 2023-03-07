Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Holi with her little munchkins, Taimur and Jehangir, see pics!

The gorgeous diva of Bollywood and a doting mother of two cute boys, Kareena Kapoor Khan, wished her fans and social media followers a happy Holi in the most adorable way

On Tuesday, on the occasion of Holi, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped three cutesy pics featuring herself and her two little munchkins, Taimur and Jehangir.

In the first photo of her Holi special Insta post, the actor can be seen all smiles as she poses with her boys, who are holding pichkaris (water guns) in their hands.

In the second photo, we see little Taimur who is drenched in water from head to toe. The star kid looks cute as he poses with his yellow and green water gun while having pink gulal stains on his face. Taimur flashes a big smile as he looks into the camera.

In the last photo, one can see baby Jehangir, lovingly known as Jeh, just like his elder brother playing with a water gun while being all wet. Unlike, Tim, Jeh seems to be in attacking mode as he can be seen squirting his water gun at someone.

"Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (sic) (miss you Saifuuu)," wrote Kareena as she missed her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan while having a blast with his boys on Holi.

"Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi", Kareena further wrote as she wished her Instagram fam (followers) a Happy Holi with several smiley and black heart emojis.

Reacting to Bebo's heartwarming Holi special Instagram post, Tim and Jeh's loving maasi, Karisma Kapoor took to Kareena's comments section and dropped three rainbow emojis along with a red heart emoji.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra too reacted with two pink hearts emojis.

While Rhea Kapoor dropped a red heart, Shibani Akhtar posted a rainbow and a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena who was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will soon kick-start shooting for her next titled 'The Crew', she will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Bebo also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next in her kitty.