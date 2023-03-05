Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor wish Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 22nd birthday; see pics

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was flooded with wishes on social media from fans, friends and family

Ibrahim Ali Khan. Pic/Instagram stories of Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan


Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has become social media and paparazzi favourite. While the young star kid has not yet made his acting debut, he has gained quite a fan following already. He is currently assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. 


On his 22nd birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback family picture. In the picture, Ibrahim can be seen posing with his father Saif Ali Khan, and his step-brothers Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. 




Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram feed to share a picture of her nephew posing with her and her daughter Inaaya. The star kid wore a pink T-shirt and there is a bouquet of roses in front of them. The caption read, "Hope you can stop to smell the roses on your birthday (with rose emoji). #happybirthday Iggy!"She also shared another goofy picture of Ibrahim with Inaaya on her Instagram stories.  “Chip off the old block." 

Ibrahim's other aunt Saba Pataudi also took to her Instagram stories to share a dapper picture of the star kid.  He is seen dressed in a black suit and trousers.  The caption for the post read, “My handsome nephew! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I (heart emoji) you. You’re a real gentleman and I am so proud! Keep shining!"

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the young Khan to wish him. She shared a picture of Ibrahim looking sharp holding a clapboard in front of a camera. The picture seems to b from the sets of Rocy Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."Happy birthday handsome Iggi" wrote Karisma. 

As for his acting debut, there have been reports that Ibrahim will be marking his first with Dharma Production film. The film will reportedly also star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: I don’t feel the need to be seen everywhere

 

