Inside Malaika Arora's mother's birthday bash with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Updated on: 03 March,2023 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Malaika and Amruta hosted a roof-top party for their mother. The party was attended by the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Karima Kapoor among others

Malaika Arora's mother's birthday bash. Pic/ Instagram stories of Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Vikram Phadnis


Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora hosted a grand party for their mother Joyce Arora who turned 70 today. The party was attended by the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Karima Kapoor among others. 


The guests at the party took to their Instagram handle to share glimpses from the party. The decor of the party gave a very sophisticated. The Arora sisters had a roof top party.




Arjun Kapoor was also seen at the party. The actor has been dating Malaika Arora for a couple of years now and the two went public with their relationship long back. Arjun is often seen attending functions at the Arora house and also seen at Malaika's house to meet her mother. In one of the pictures on social media, Arjun is seen standing in the background as Malaika is seen singing from a book with mother Joyce. 

Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma are close friends of Malaika and Amruta and were seen at the party. The divas raised glam quotient by arriving at the birthday bash in black dresses. Taking to Instagram Story, Karisma dropped a stunning picture with Bebo (Kareena's nickname). Kareena opted for a black cutout dress, while Karisma chose a floral-printed black dress."Sister sister," Karisma captioned the post. Both siblings accentuated their dresses by carrying statement clutch along with them. Kareena left her hair open. On the other hand, Karisma with smokey-eye makeup and a simple ponytail.

Speaking of the Arora sisters, they were also dressed to the nines. Malaika opted for a silver dress, while her younger one Amrita wore a black gown. Have a look at inside pics from the party. "What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday aunty Joyce," Kareena captioned the post.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan hits back at paparazzo following him and Kareena Kapoor-'Aap hamare bedroom mein aajaiye'

