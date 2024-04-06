Kareena Kapoor hosts AMA session after 'Crew' succcess, reveals favourite dialogue and showers love on Diljit

After the success of 'Crew', Kareena Kapoor hosted an AMA session on Instagram and answered some questions about the film

Kareena Kapoor

Seems like the fever of 'Crew' doesn't seem to settle down so easily. Well-studded with a lot of entertainment, the film is enjoying amazing word of mouth and is constantly rising upward and onward at the box office. While everyone is still talking about the film, its fever was recently witnessed in the 'Ask me anything' session by Kareena Kapoor Khan where fans' curiosity to know more about the film was witnessed.

During Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram, a fan asked Kareena, "Share an unseen picture of your crew cast". The actress shared a BTS picture where she was sitting with the entire team.

Yet another fan asked, "Favorite scene from Crew", to this Kareen shared a GIF of her teasing Tabu scene from the film.

When a fan asked, "Your favorite song from Crew", Kareena posted the 'Naina' song from Crew in the background and shared a still from the song while writing, "Diljit girl forever ❤️❤️❤️🌈🌈 @diljitdosanjh"

Well, yet another fan asked, "Any favorite line from crew??, to this the actress replied writing, 6 mahino se sirf veg, non-veg, veg, non-veg lagee hue hai... vo bhi FREE mai"

Yet another fan asked, "What attracted you the most while reading CREW script", to this Kareena replied, "Has to be comedy. doing it after soooo longggg - Sona kahan hai"

A fan asked "Describe shooting for CREW in a word", while replying to this, Kareena wrote, "Gutsssss"

About Crew:

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "badass" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs. Don’t miss their supremely elegant looks throughout the film.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers decided to push the film's release to avert a clash with ‘Madgaon Express’ and ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.