Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Khan misses 'The Archies' screening, sends best wishes to team x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor misses the screening of `The Archies` Kareena expressed regret through an Instagram story over not being able to attend `The Archies` is scheduled for release on Netflix on Dec 7 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan missed attending the grand premier of Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' on Tuesday night due to her shoot schedule but she made sure to send best wishes to the whole team virtually.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena penned a sweet note for 'The Archies' gang. "Good luck team Archies!! Kill it everyone And my favourite Zoya ...Can't wait to watch..So sad to not be there - night shoots..This is only the beginning of an amazing ride," she wrote. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya.

The film is a coming-of-age musical, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Sonali Bendre, Karan Johar, who's who of Bollywood attended the screening of 'The Archies', which will be out on Netflix on December 7.

