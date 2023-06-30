Time flies! Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 23 years in the Bollywood industry, says ‘another 23 to go’

Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 23 years in the Hindi film industry today. To mark the occasion, the actress shared a picture from the sets of her next film on her Instagram account which she captioned, “23 years of being born in front of the camera today…And Hell ya another 23 to go…”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pic/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 23 years in the Hindi film industry today. To mark the occasion, the actress shared a picture from the sets of her next film on her Instagram account which she captioned, “23 years of being born in front of the camera today…And Hell ya another 23 to go…”

The photo is from the sets of The Buckingham Murders, a murder mystery reportedly based on true events. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the project also marks Kareena’s first production venture. The photo saw Kareena peeking at the camera through a clapboard.

The Bollywood icon made her debut with the film ‘Refugee,’ which released on this date in the year 2000. The film starred Kareena and Abhishek Bachchan in leading roles and was helmed by J.P Dutta.

Bebo remembered her beginnings and shared a poster of the film on her stories, captioning it with a red heart emoticon.

Several fellow actors, Bollywood stars and fans commented on her post. Sister Karisma Kapoor cheered Kareena on with a red heart. Rajesh Khattar said, “why only 23 but many more to go bringing in more love, praise & accolades of your loved one’s … congratulations .. more power to you & the cinema you create.”

“Many congratulations Bebo ji. You’re the best â¤ï¸,” commented Vijay Varma. Neha Dhupia asked for “More” with a red heart emoticon. IMDB reaffirmed Kareena’s star status -- "A star since the beginning of this millennium.

Kareena Kapoor is arguably one of the best actresses in contemporary Bollywood. She has worked across a range of genres over the last two decades, and has been lauded for her versatility and for the authentic charm and flair she brings to each character she plays. Her films have received both critical acclaim and commercial success. Her filmography includes Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Omkara, Udta Punjab, Aitraaz and Talaash amongst many others.

In an interview with ETimes earlier this year, Kareena said that her biggest takeaway from 23 years in the industry is that nothing lasts forever. “What really lasts is your goodwill, your dedication, the characters you play on screen and the films you have chosen to do.”

The actress has some interesting projects lined up. She has teamed up with Kriti Sanon and Tabu for The Crew, which is being backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Kareena will also be seen starring in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. The upcoming Netflix release is based on the 2005 bestselling eponymous Japanese novel by Keigo Higashino.

The actress is currently on a break from her work schedule and is vacationing with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur and Jehangir in London