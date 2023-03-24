'3 Idiots' sequel on the cards? Kareena Kapoor asks Boman Irani if Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan are making the movie without her, WATCH!

Adding fuel to fans' speculation, now Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a video on her official Instagram handle hinting that the sequel of '3 Idiots' is probably in the works

Back in February, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan reunited with Sharman Joshi for an Instagram video where they were seen promoting Sharman's Gujarati film, 'Congratulations'. Dressed in red matching red cricket jerseys, the video of Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman went viral on social media and their fans called it a perfect '3 idiots' reunion.

Ever since the video of Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman surfaced on Instagram netizens have been speculating that the terrific trio of Rancho, Farhan and Raju will reunite for the sequel of '3 idiots'.

It's been over 14 years since the movie was released in 2009 and the fans have been waiting with bated breath for the makers and star cast of '3 Idiots' to make an official announcement about the sequel of the coming-of-age, comic drama.

Adding fuel to fans' speculation, now Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a video on her official Instagram handle hinting that the sequel of '3 Idiots' is probably in the works.

Sharing the video, Kareena, who plays Pia Sahastrabuddhe, a successful doctor and Rancho’s love interest in '3 Idiots', wrote, “I can’t believe this!! How can they do this without me? (angry face emoji) @boman_irani have they kept this a secret from you also?”

Bebo who looks puzzled as well as surprised throughout the video speculates that the three actors -- Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman might have confirmed the sequel while she was away on a holiday in South Africa.

In the video, Kareena says, “I just got to know that when I was on a holiday that these three were upto something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from the secret that these three are keeping from us. Something is fishy and please don't say this is Sharman ka some movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. But only these three, without me? I don't think even Boman knows about this.”

“Aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar? (What is going on?) This smells like a sequel for sure," Kareena says at the end of the video.

Directed by Rajkumari Hirani, '3 Idiots' is touted as one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters which garnered immense critical as well as commercial acclaim. Headlined by Aamir Khan, the movie also starred Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles, besides Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan.