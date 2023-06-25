Kareena Kapoor Khan shares some unseen pictures while wishing sister Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 June,2023 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora took to social media to wish the Dil To Pagal Hai star

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor. The video was a compilation of pictures right from their childhood to spending time with their respective kids. 


Karisma Kapoor, who turns 49 today, is one of the most versatile actors from Bollywood and dominated the 90s with her acting skills. Sharing a compilation reflecting their bond, Kareena wrote, "My numero uno". 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)


Karisma and Kareena often share pictures together on their Instagram handle and the sisters share a close bond. In the pictures shared by Kareena, we can see multiple pictures of the sisters from their childhood days. In some of the pictures, Karisma is seen posing with Kareena's kids. In one picture, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star is also seen feeding Kareena's son Jehangir. 

Actress Amrita Arora who is a close friend of the Kapoor sisters also took to social media to share a birthday wish for Lolo. She shared a picture of Karisma holding a makeup brush with a frown on her face. 

"Happy birthday my gorgeous bff ð¯‍âï¸ @therealkarismakapoor ! We love you. stay shady always," she wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. 

