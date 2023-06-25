In 2012, Saif exchanged vows with Kareena and now the couple shares two sons -- Taimur and Jeh

Picture Courtesy/Saba Ali Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor watches as Taimur, Jehangir, Inaaya play at London park; see pics x 00:00

The Pataudis are having a family vacation in London currently. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen having a great time with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in London. The four were accompanied by their children Taimur and Jehangir as well as Inaaya. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan accompanied the group.

Saba took to her Instagram handle to share adorable pictures of the kids of the family playing in the park. In the pictures, shared by Saba, Taimur, Jehangir and Inaaya can be seen posing as Kareena watches them. Saba captioned the post, "Reach for the stars. Sky's the limit! Love my Munchkins!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Fans and followers seemed to love Saba's post.

A fan wrote, "U r so nice n beautiful bua. good heart always posting family pics which shows your pure love towards them"

Another wrote, "Oh god. Such a cute pic"

A social media user wrote, "Cutie's Masha'Allah and Ofcourse Kareena."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Recently, Soha took to Instagram and dropped a picture with her handsome brother Saif. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Sibling summer continues." In the picture, Saif is seen dressed in an uber-cool outfit donning a blue T-shirt that he paired with a blue half jacket and denim. Soha, on the other hand, opted for a tank top paired with black-white printed jeggings. She wrapped a coat around her waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha also shared a picture with her sister Saba wearing the same outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

In 2012, Saif exchanged vows with Kareena and now the couple shares two sons -- Taimur and Jeh. On the other hand, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Professionally Saba is a jewellery designer and daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

