Kareena Kapoor shares pictures from London holiday; goes for a walk with Saif and cute sons in tow

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a family vacation in London. The actress shared a few pictures from her recent morning walk with hubby Saif, and their kids Taimur and Jehangir on her Instagram Stories

Kareena with her husband Saif, and sons Taimur and Jeh, Pic/Kareena's Instagram Stories

In the first photo, Kareena had let her hair down and seemed to be enjoying the cool London breeze. Her collared striped shirt, casual jeans and a cute white sling bag accentuated her laid-back look. The next two photos were of the couple and the whole family walking down a deserted road with open grass on either side. Seems like the family enjoyed their paparazzi-free walk!

The caption on the first picture was "Keep..." The second picture completed the caption with "Moving Baby...(red heart emoticon)" as both Kareena and Saif were joined by their kids Taimur and Jeh, as their youngest son is also fondly known.

Even though the actress is active on social media, she hasn’t treated fans to any photos from the family’s trips into the city. However, on the occasion of International World Yoga Day, the fitness icon shared pictures not of herself, but her family engaging in different kinds of exercise. Saif and Jeh were on the yoga mat, practising planks, while Taimur seemed to be gearing up for a boxing match in the background. In the second photo, father and younger son attempted to cutely pull off bicycle crunches!

Saif Ali Khan stepped back from his professional life for a family vacation mere days after the release of his film Adipurush. He plays Lankesh in the Om Raut directorial. Saif was not part of the film's promotions headlined by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who play Raghava and Janaki in the film, respectively.

Adipurush, based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, has been at the centre of much controversy surrounding its problematic thematic representation of Hindu devotional figures as well as its dialogues. While Saif’s performance was alternately praised and criticized, the release of the film drew disappointment from netizens and witnessed protests for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, also has several upcoming films lined up. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan last year. Kareena has the films The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders lined up for release this year. She recently wrapped up the Mumbai shoot of a schedule for Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. "Ok it’s OFFICIALLY Summer holiday time…The BEST team ever …#The Crew Schedule Wrap…" she wrote on her Instagram.