Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' to hit the theatres on September 13

After 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew', Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor are joining hands again for Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'The Buckingham Murders'. While the duo already won hearts with their previous outing with the aforementioned comedy dramas, with 'The Buckingham Murders', they are coming with a murder mystery and it indeed looks interesting. The film will also introduce Kareena Kapoor Khan as a co-producer. The film will be released in cinemas on 13th September 2024.

The film has indeed created a stir with the release of its intriguing poster, offering a glimpse into its intense, thrilling world and leaving the audience keeping an eye on the secrets of the murder mystery to unfold. The film started making noise long before its release, screening at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and being the first film to open at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. The film is going to be an intense thriller, anticipating agendas and relations that unravels the thrills about a hidden murder that unleashes a whodunit.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared an intriguing poster, announcing the release date of the film. They jotted down the caption -

"We're thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024.

Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan."

'The Buckingham Murders' is a crime thriller film in which the actress portrays a grieving British-Indian detective assigned to investigate the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. The movie premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Starring an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, 'The Buckingham Murders' is directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released in cinemas on 13th September 2024.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film 'The Crew' and 'Jaane Jaan' before that. 'Jaane Jaan' marked her debut on OTT. The actress also has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.