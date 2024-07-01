Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf
Mumbai: TISS withdraws dismissal of over 100 staff members
Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites
Experts concerned new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary
Mumbai: Another navy officer arrested in human trafficking case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kareena Kapoor Khans The Buckingham Murders to hit the theatres on September 13

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' to hit the theatres on September 13

Updated on: 01 July,2024 03:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first collaboration with director Hansal Mehta- 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released in theatres on September 13

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' to hit the theatres on September 13

A still from The Buckingham Murders

Listen to this article
Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' to hit the theatres on September 13
x
00:00

After 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew', Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor are joining hands again for Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'The Buckingham Murders'. While the duo already won hearts with their previous outing with the aforementioned comedy dramas, with 'The Buckingham Murders', they are coming with a murder mystery and it indeed looks interesting. The film will also introduce Kareena Kapoor Khan as a co-producer. The film will be released in cinemas on 13th September 2024.


The film has indeed created a stir with the release of its intriguing poster, offering a glimpse into its intense, thrilling world and leaving the audience keeping an eye on the secrets of the murder mystery to unfold. The film started making noise long before its release, screening at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and being the first film to open at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. The film is going to be an intense thriller, anticipating agendas and relations that unravels the thrills about a hidden murder that unleashes a whodunit. 


Taking to their social media, the makers shared an intriguing poster, announcing the release date of the film. They jotted down the caption - 


"We're thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024.

Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

'The Buckingham Murders' is a crime thriller film in which the actress portrays a grieving British-Indian detective assigned to investigate the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. The movie premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Starring an excellent ensemble cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, 'The Buckingham Murders' is directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released in cinemas on 13th September 2024.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film 'The Crew' and 'Jaane Jaan' before that.  'Jaane Jaan' marked her debut on OTT. The actress also has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hansal mehta Kareena Kapoor Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK