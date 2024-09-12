Over the past couple of years, Kareena Kapoor has taken on characters that only a few actors of her caliber can imagine. She has shouldered films on her own and also voiced for pay parity

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pic/Instagram

How Kareena Kapoor has evolved her craft by taking on mature roles in Bollywood

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is just a day away from its release, and the excitement among the audience is rising to a fever pitch. The trailer has perfectly conveyed that the film is going to be a one-of-a-kind mystery thriller. However, It's a special film for Kareena, as she celebrates 25 years in the industry by embarking on a new journey as a producer, a significant milestone in her vast career.

How Kareena Kapoor is nailing roles that reflect her age

But what makes Kareena Kapoor the master of her craft? It’s her idea of taking on roles that reflect her age. For instance, what are the roles that come to our minds when we think of Bebo? Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ or Geet from ‘Jab We Met’ would certainly rule this poll. But just like us, our favourite stars are evolving, and Kareena is doing it gracefully by taking on mature roles.

Over the past couple of years, Kareena has taken on characters that only a few actors of her caliber can imagine. She has shouldered films on her own and also voiced for pay parity. However, it took her 25 years to finally gain a solo film that will see her stardom bring footfall to theatres. Kareena is still candid, fun, and full of humour star off-screen, but she has shed the image of what many would call “bubbly”, save it just for the champagne though.

A glance at her recent filmography which consists of projects like ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Jaane Jaan’, and ‘Crew’ speaks volumes of the choices that she makes as an actor. She’s bold, loud, opinionated, can pack a punch, and brings in the emotional quotient to move the audience. She’s what it means to be a bankable star, and doesn’t depend on being the quintessential heroine.

Kareena Kapoor doesn’t feel the need for Botox

Recently, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said, "Age is a part of beauty. It's not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it's about embracing and loving the age you're at. I'm 44 and have never felt better. I don't feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that.”

Kareena Kapoor’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is unique

The film represents a fresh and unique departure for Kareena from her previous works, showcasing her evolution both on and off the screen. She has chosen a distinct and original script to start her journey as a producer, signaling an exciting new chapter in her career.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.