At 'The Buckingham Murders' trailer launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa Kapoor were asked to comment on the Justice Hema Committee Report that has taken the Malayalam film industry by storm

Both Ektaa Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, who are serving as producers for ‘The Buckingham Murders’ were asked about their take on the Justice Hema Committee Report that has taken the Malayalam film industry by storm. At the film’s trailer launch, the two were questioned about how they ensure the environment for women on set is safe.

Kareena Kapoor refuses to comment on Hema Committee Report

While Kareena chose to stay mum and not respond to the question, Ektaa said, “Women and safety is not just the industry issue. It’s any women at workplace issue. We take this very seriously. A lot of women have to now lead so that a lot of women can join forces and two female producers coming together and making a film telling a crime story, which is sorted by a female officer, is also a step at creating some kind of safety and some kind of power.

She added, “You have to change the agency from men to women and equalize the agency. In a lot of places, we need women on the top at least running companies and for that women also have to make an initiative. The report will come. We will read more about it, but a conscious effort to keep a safe environment for women in any place at work, a big part of it will be women leading professional jobs and that has to start happening. It’s still a very slanted place.”

The film’s director Hansal Mehta also shared his opinion and stated, “This responsibility is on men. The onus is on men to take the initiative to ensure that equality and safety is maintained. It’s about time we own up and look at safety in the eye.”

About Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders

The film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect. The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.