Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting panned on Reddit for preaching how luxury is not the most important thing while living a privileged life and dressing up in designer wear from head to toe

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘This woman has Pataudi palace’: Kareena Kapoor trolled for sharing a ‘tone deaf’ post on luxury x 00:00

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has ruffled some feathers on social media after sharing an allegedly ‘tone deaf’ post on luxury. Bebo is getting panned on Reddit for preaching how luxury is not the most important thing while living a privileged life and dressing up in designer wear from head to toe.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Kareena Kapoor posted on Instagram

Kareena shared a quote by veteran Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood who is 94 years old. It read, “Don't look for luxury in watches or bracelets, don't look for it in mansions or sailboats. Luxury is laughter and friends, luxury is not being sick, luxury is the rain on your face, luxury is hugs and kisses. Don't look for luxury in stores or in gifts, don't look for it in parties or events. Luxury is that people love you, luxury is that they respect you, luxury is that your parents live, luxury is being able to play with your grandchildren, luxury is those little things that cannot be bought with money."

Internet reacts to Kareena Kapoor’s post on luxury

The post was shared by a Reddit user who wrote, “No hate or jealousy here but I always find it funny (and tone-deaf) when people who are uber-rich post about how money is not everything in life. I mean if you had gotten the short end of the stick in life, surely ‘materialistic’ things would be first on your list.”

Reacting to the same, one user commented, “The irony. This woman has Pataudi palace and goes to Gstaad every year. Albeit they are mostly bankrupt but still.”

“I would believe it if she wasn’t dressed in head-to-toe designer wear all the time,” added another.

One user wrote, “Don't Look for Luxury - Kareena Kapoor Khan while sipping some expensive Dom Perignon, snacking on the finest caviars, putting her iPhone in her Hermes bag, chilling in Pataudi Palace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in 'The Buckingham Murders'

Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s 'The Buckingham Murders'. The film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.