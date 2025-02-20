Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted attending her cousin Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday evening. She arrived with her sister Karisma Kapoor for the function

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor puts 'negativity behind' as she steps out for brother Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony x 00:00

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan attended her brother Aadar Jain and his bride Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share her Indo-western look for the ceremony. Along with the pictures, Bebo also spoke about celebrating love and family amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor embraces joy

The actress dropped a series of pictures highlighting her stunning look for the mehendi night. She opted for a heavily embroidered blue-green outfit for the ceremony and glittery make-up. Adding to it, she wrote in the caption, "After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy… celebrating love and family with my favorite people. Love conquers all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

No clicking the kids

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor made her first public appearance as she stepped out for her son Jeh and her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration in the city. She was seen dressed in a simple yet chic white shirt and blue denims. While she obliged paps with her pictures, she requested them to not click her kids- Taimur and Jeh. After the attempted robbery at their residence last week, Saif and Kareena have decided to be more careful regarding the safety and privacy of their kids.

About Saif Ali Khan attack case

In the meantime, the Mumbai Police has been investigating the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, which left him severely injured. Going by the recent updates, the fingerprint samples collected from the accused, Shariful Islam were sent for examination. The initial reports have confirmed that some of the fingerprints match, however, the police still await the final report.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a note on her IG, urging the media to respect their privacy. Her post read, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety.”