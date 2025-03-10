Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to her grandfather and legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor with her stunning performance at the 25th Silver Jubilee edition of IIFA

Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to her grandfather and legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor with her stunning performance at the 25th Silver Jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2025 (IIFA) in Jaipur.

She took over the stage with her dance steps on iconic tracks of Raj Kapoor like 'Mera Joota Hai Japani', 'Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua' and others. Her performance caught the attention of everyone. The official Instagram handle of IIFA posted the video.

The caption reads, "We're truly in love with this beautiful tribute to Raj Kapoor for our Silver Jubilee celebration! #IIFA2025 #RajasthanTourism #IIFAJaipur #NEXA #CreateInspire #SobhaxIIFA"

"Poo ki performance ko hum denge 10/10 score - There is simply no one like Kareena Kapoor Khan!," read the caption. Earlier, Kareena expressed her excitement about the performance at IIFA 2025.

"Celebrating Indian Cinema's Global Triumph in the Heart of Jaipur, I'm excited to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years, and what better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition. In a sense, IIFA's journey and mine have almost run parallel - we're celebrating 25 years together in the cinema. This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love. It's a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema," she said in a press note.

Raj Kapoor's status as one of the most important figures in Indian cinema remains undisputed. His films often tackled social issues and addressed the dreams and struggles of ordinary people. As an actor, director, and producer, he revolutionized Bollywood with his unique approach to storytelling, his unparalleled screen presence, and his ability to blend music, drama, and humour in a way that captivated audiences. Kapoor's work was also instrumental in taking Indian cinema to international audiences, ensuring that his legacy reached far beyond the Indian subcontinent.

