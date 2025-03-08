After making headlines for ignoring each other at public events, ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor hugged each other and conversed during an event

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Exes Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor reunite for an event, share a hug - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, who were once a power couple but called it quits due to reasons unknown reunited at an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The two have worked in films like Fida, Chup Chup Ke, Jab We Met, and Udta Punjab. They were romantically involved for about 5 years and went on to marry their respective spouses. After making headlines for ignoring each other at public events, they hugged each other and conversed during the event. Watch the video below.

Kareena and Shahid parted ways after 5 years

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

There has been no update on Kareena’s film front yet. 2025 started on a rough note for her since Saif was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at their Bandra home. Last year she was seen in films like 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

On the other hand, 'The Buckingham Murders' revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. It is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Speaking of 'Singham Again', it is helmed by Rohit Shetty. In the movie, she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in ‘Deva’, co-starring Pooja Hegde. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist. It is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.