Kareena Kapoor relates to Kate Middleton's viral video with mischievous little Prince Louis

Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
For the British Queen's Platinum anniversary tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London for celebrations that included military parades, concerts and cultural shows

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/PTI


As the pictures and videos of little Prince Louis' mischievous behaviour towards his mother Kate Middleton during the British Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations went viral on the internet, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn't help but relate with the entire situation. 

In the viral clip, Prince Louis was seen shushing his mother and covering her mouth as she calmly dealt with her little one's tantrums. Louis made hilarious and goofy faces, putting his thumb on the nose and wiggling his fingers. After the video started making rounds on the internet, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and posted images and a video of the mother-son duo. The images of Louis which were posted as a collage were captioned "Mood," along with heart-eyed smileys.




In the subsequent Story was the video featuring the antics of the little prince. She wrote, "Why do I know this feeling."


