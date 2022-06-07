Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Vijay Varma: Are you trying to read my messages? Actor has a funny reply

Updated on: 07 June,2022 10:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Actor Arjun Kapoor also took part in their banter and wrote "Then toh he will know too much"

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Kareena Kapoor Khan


Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy shooting for an upcoming untitled thriller, recently posted a picture with co-star Vijay Varma. The duo, who will be sharing the screen for the first time, indulged in a fun conversation over the image on social media.


 
 
 
 
 
