Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora react on trolls calling them 'Buddhi'

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora react on trolls calling them 'Buddhi'

Updated on: 28 May,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Wednesday, Amrita marked her presence at Karan's Johar 50th birthday party and posted a glimpse of the same on her social media account along with 'bff' Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Malaika Arora on Thursday

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora react on trolls calling them 'Buddhi'

Picture courtesy/Amrita Arora's Instagram account


Bollywood actor Amrita Arora recently reacted to a social media user, who body-shamed her and called her 'Buddhi' in the comment section of her latest post.

On Wednesday, Amrita marked her presence at Karan's Johar 50th birthday party and posted a glimpse of the same on her social media account along with 'bff' Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Malaika Arora on Thursday.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)


