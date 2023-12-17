Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan jet off with Taimur and Jeh for their Christmas vacation

Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 17 December,2023 04:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen at the airport on Sunday, accompanied by their sons Taimur and Jehangir, as they departed for their Christmas vacation

Pic courtesy/ Instant Bollywood's Instagram account

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday were spotted at the airport, along with their sons Taimur and Jehangir as the Pataudi family were heading out for a Christmas vacation.


The video shows Kareena in a white formal shirt, paired with blue flared denims, red half sleeves jacket and brown boots. She completed the look with black sunglasses, her hair tied in a ponytail and earrings. The ‘Refugee’ actress was seen holding a big black handbag.


Saif wore a grey half sleeves tee shirt, blue denims, green half sleeves puffer jacket and a red cap. We can see in the video that the little Jeh was holding the hand of his elder brother Taimur, while they entered the airport. Saif is seen saying to the paparazzi: “Thank You and Happy Christmas”. Recently, Taimur was seen performing at the annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.


 
 
 
 
 
On the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Crew’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline. Saif has ‘Devara’ in his kitty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Kareena Kapoor saif ali khan taimur ali khan Jehangir Ali Khan christmas bollywood Entertainment News

