Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a jewellery event in Birmingham, stunning in a sequined silver saree. She delighted fans by dancing on stage to her hit songs Fevicol Se and clicked selfies with them

Kareena Kapoor, one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, never misses a chance to captivate audiences with her charm. Recently, the diva was spotted in Birmingham at a jewellery event, where she stunned in a sequined silver saree. As fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of her, Kareena graced the moment by grooving on Fevicol Se from Dabangg 2.

Kareena Kapoor in Birmingham

Kareena looked a million bucks as she gracefully walked to the event. In a video that has gone viral, the Bollywood diva can be seen waving out to her fans who took to the Birmingham streets, nearing the event venue, just to catch a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood star. A lot of fans flocked to the event location and waited for as long as 4 hours just to watch Kareena wave and address them.

The actress also took to the stage to dance on a few songs. In one of the videos that went viral, Kareena can be seen dancing to her hit song Mere Photo Ko from the superhit movie Dabangg! The actress who draped a sequin saree teamed it up with a stylish halter-neck blouse. Kareena was also seen signing autographs and clicking selfies with fans. In another video gone viral, Kareena can be seen greeting the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal. Kareena, a few days ago, was spotted unwinding and relaxing on the streets of London.

Bollywood ace designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the gorgeous 6 yards of elegance, took to his social media account to share a lot of pictures of the actress straight from the event. He captioned it as “Where Every Sequin Flows Like A Wave of Elegance... Shimmering Waves Timeless Grace... TheOneAndOnly kareenakapoorkhan Stunning in CustomMade #mymmsaree #kareenakspoorkhan styling lakshmilehr manishmalhotra”

Coincidentally, the actress' last project was also titled The Buckingham Murders, for which Kapoor had shot extensively in Birmingham.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming movies

The actress has joined hands with ace director Meghna Gulzar for a new film titled Daayra. The project also features Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again.