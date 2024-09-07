Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor reveals what came to her rescue during 'The Buckingham Murders' shoot

Updated on: 07 September,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In 'The Buckingham Murders' directed by Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor essays the role of a grieving police detective tasked with tracking down a child murderer

Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

Kareena Kapoor reveals what came to her rescue during 'The Buckingham Murders' shoot
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is eagerly waiting for fans to watch her upcoming mystery thriller, 'The Buckingham Murders', revealed what came to her rescue while shooting in every weather.


The first photo captures Kareena being seen shooting outdoors while wrapped up in a jacket.

In one of the pictures, Kareena is seen holding a hot bag while standing inside a house set.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Shooting in every weather. PS: Hot bag to the rescue, haha!"

In the film, Kareena essays the role of a grieving police detective tasked with tracking down a child murderer. Throughout the trailer, Kareena portrays different shades of her intense role as she gets engrossed in solving the mysterious case.

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'

"I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that," she said.

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13.

The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

